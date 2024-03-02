Submit Release
Cooper Gordon, of Anchorage, Sentenced to 56 Years for Murder of Terry Spencer in the Mat-Su Borough

March 1, 2024

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Cooper Gordon, 44, was sentenced to a composite sentence of 56 years in prison for the murder of 32-year-old Terry Spencer in 2019.

A Palmer jury convicted Gordon last September of Murder in the Second Degree for killing Spencer. Gordon was also convicted of Theft in the Second Degree for taking Spencer’s belongings and Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree for possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

On Oct. 19, 2019, Spencer was found with a single gunshot wound to the head off a four-wheel-drive trail near N. Nightfall Street in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough north of the Little Susitna River and Pittman Road. Two days later, investigators with the Alaska State Troopers found Gordon in possession of Spencer’s belongings including Spencer’s firearms. Gordon was also found to have taken Spencer’s vehicle.

Superior Court Judge Jonathon Woodman sentenced Gordon to 50 years for Murder in the Second Degree, and an additional three years of consecutive time for the theft and three years of consecutive time for the felon in possession of a firearm, resulting in a 56-year composite sentence. Finding Gordon’s conduct to be among the most serious for the offense and that Gordon’s prospects for rehabilitation were poor given his lengthy criminal history, the Judge adopted the State’s sentencing recommendation, believing that isolating Gordon is necessary to protect the community.

The case was prosecuted by the Palmer District Attorney’s Office by Assistant District Attorneys Jordyn Caldwell and Kerry Corliss.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

