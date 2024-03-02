Submit Release
Attorney General Kaul Statement on Supreme Court Action Action on Congressional Maps

 

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following statement regarding today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Johnson v. WEC declining to reconsider Wisconsin's Congressional maps in advance of the 2024 elections.

 

“Wisconsin voters deserve to have fair congressional maps,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “While it’s disappointing that we won’t have new congressional maps this fall, the recent adoption of fair state legislative maps shows how important it is to keep fighting for maps that empower Wisconsin voters.”

