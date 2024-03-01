Governor Newsom Announces 10-Point Action Plan to Improve Oakland’s Streets

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom today released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan which outlines a comprehensive strategy to support the City of Oakland in improving street safety and beautification. The plan highlights efforts to install security cameras, intensify maintenance, increase litter abatement and landscaping, address encampment issues, host local hiring events, conduct clean-ups, and focus on beautification projects.

OAKLAND — Building on the state’s ongoing actions and investments to improve public safety and quality of life in Oakland and the East Bay, Governor Gavin Newsom today released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan in support of the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “Oakland is a beautiful city and we must ensure its neighborhoods are clean and safe. Building on top of existing efforts — including the state’s $1.2 billion Clean California program — this 10-Point Action Plan will further assist the city in cleaning up neighborhoods, enriching public spaces by removing litter and debris, and improving safety on our streets.”

The 10-Point Action Plan outlines a comprehensive strategy by Caltrans District 4 (Bay Area) to support the City of Oakland in enhancing public safety. The plan highlights efforts to install security cameras, intensify maintenance, increase litter abatement and landscaping, address encampment issues, host local hiring events, conduct clean-ups, and focus on beautification projects. Caltrans’ 10 areas of focus are:

Today’s announcement builds on California’s substantial investments in Oakland and the larger East Bay region focused on improving the health, safety, and well-being of the community. California has invested in violence intervention and prevention efforts in the city — including CalVIP. The state has also expanded opportunities for youth by transforming Oakland’s schools into community schools, mandating and funding after-school programs, awarding Oakland grants for youth coaches, establishing targeted college and career savings accounts, and providing tuition-free community college for students at Oakland community colleges. California has also improved community beautification through multiple grants that bolster access to outdoor recreation and the arts and culture. Through small business credit support programs, the state has deployed over $20.7 million to small businesses in Alameda County through the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank loan guarantee program and provided multiple equity-focused grants. The state has awarded Alameda County over $919 million in climate-focused grants since 2015. Since 2019, Alameda County has received over $1 billion from the state to boost affordable housing and over $200 million to address homelessness.

Governor Newsom’s increased deployment of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Oakland and the East Bay is improving public safety including through a recent surge operation that resulted in the arrest of 71 suspects, the recovery of 145 stolen vehicles, and the seizure of four crime-linked firearms.

A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here. The 10-Point Action Plan can be viewed here.

