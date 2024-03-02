‘You can buy a judge’: Billionaire investors are pouring money into two S.F. judicial races

‘You can buy a judge’: Billionaire investors are pouring money into two S.F. judicial racesMartin.Novitski
Fri, 03/01/2024
Unprecedented amounts of money from wealthy investors have poured into the campaign accounts of two attorneys seeking to unseat San Francisco judges in next week’s election.
