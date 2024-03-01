Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,858 in the last 365 days.

SB1074 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to amend 79.05 (2) (c); and to create 20.235 (1) (dr), 20.292 (1) (b), 20.465 (3) (du), 38.04 (9m), 39.378, 66.0602 (3) (e) 6m., 101.575 (6) (a) 5. and 256.04 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: reimbursement of emergency services under the Medical Assistance program when a patient is not transported; emergency medical services education; tuition and materials reimbursement for emergency medical responders and emergency medical services practitioners; reporting on changes to the scope of practice of emergency medical responders and emergency medical services practitioners; a levy limit exemption for regional emergency medical systems; eligible expenses of fire dues program; a live 911 pilot program; eligibility for the expenditure restraint incentive program; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1074

You just read:

SB1074 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-01

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more