SB1074 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to amend 79.05 (2) (c); and to create 20.235 (1) (dr), 20.292 (1) (b), 20.465 (3) (du), 38.04 (9m), 39.378, 66.0602 (3) (e) 6m., 101.575 (6) (a) 5. and 256.04 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: reimbursement of emergency services under the Medical Assistance program when a patient is not transported; emergency medical services education; tuition and materials reimbursement for emergency medical responders and emergency medical services practitioners; reporting on changes to the scope of practice of emergency medical responders and emergency medical services practitioners; a levy limit exemption for regional emergency medical systems; eligible expenses of fire dues program; a live 911 pilot program; eligibility for the expenditure restraint incentive program; and making an appropriation. (FE)