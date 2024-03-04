Asset Finance Leader Odessa Appoints Milos Adzic to Lead European Expansion
BlackRock veteran to ramp up company’s new presence in Serbia
The talent coming out of Serbia in finance, technology, and accounting has been phenomenal. Milos knows how to find candidates who will create great products and then work with clients directly.”BELGRADE, SERBIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset finance technology leader Odessa has appointed BlackRock veteran Milos Adzic to lead its Global Client Services. With this hire, the U.S.-based company, which has long had a center of excellence in Asia for engineering and support, adds a second such center in Serbia to serve clients across all time zones.
Before joining Odessa, Adzic spent 10 years at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, where he was head of client engagement. At Odessa, Adzic will serve as SVP of Enterprise Customer Support and will also be responsible for staffing up Odessa’s Serbian operation. He will work out of the company’s new office in Belgrade, which currently relies on nearly a dozen employees. Adzic looks to triple that number by the end of 2024.
“Odessa’s customers span the globe. Our customer success team does the same,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. “The talent coming out of Serbia in finance, technology, and accounting in recent years has been phenomenal. Milos knows how to find candidates who will create great products and then work with clients directly to support them. His office will boost the excellent support we already offer to our clients the world over.”
Odessa is expanding its global presence and regional expertise to ensure that every customer remains on top of the standards and regulations that impact their business. In addition to technologists, the company has recruited multiple specialists with industry-specific knowledge and regional expertise. Adzic’s hire exemplifies this approach.
“Our office is looking for top-notch engineering and support professionals in and around Belgrade,” said Adzic. “If that sounds like you, I’d love to hear from you. Let’s grow this innovative company together.” Potential candidates can find information about open positions at the Belgrade office on Odessa’s careers page:
https://www.odessainc.com/careers .
About Odessa
Odessa is a software company exclusively focused on the leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. Learn more at https://www.odessainc.com.
