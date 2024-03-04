Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,704 in the last 365 days.

Asset Finance Leader Odessa Appoints Milos Adzic to Lead European Expansion

Odessa logo

Odessa

BlackRock veteran to ramp up company’s new presence in Serbia

The talent coming out of Serbia in finance, technology, and accounting has been phenomenal. Milos knows how to find candidates who will create great products and then work with clients directly.”
— Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein
BELGRADE, SERBIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset finance technology leader Odessa has appointed BlackRock veteran Milos Adzic to lead its Global Client Services. With this hire, the U.S.-based company, which has long had a center of excellence in Asia for engineering and support, adds a second such center in Serbia to serve clients across all time zones.

Before joining Odessa, Adzic spent 10 years at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, where he was head of client engagement. At Odessa, Adzic will serve as SVP of Enterprise Customer Support and will also be responsible for staffing up Odessa’s Serbian operation. He will work out of the company’s new office in Belgrade, which currently relies on nearly a dozen employees. Adzic looks to triple that number by the end of 2024.

“Odessa’s customers span the globe. Our customer success team does the same,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. “The talent coming out of Serbia in finance, technology, and accounting in recent years has been phenomenal. Milos knows how to find candidates who will create great products and then work with clients directly to support them. His office will boost the excellent support we already offer to our clients the world over.”

Odessa is expanding its global presence and regional expertise to ensure that every customer remains on top of the standards and regulations that impact their business. In addition to technologists, the company has recruited multiple specialists with industry-specific knowledge and regional expertise. Adzic’s hire exemplifies this approach.

“Our office is looking for top-notch engineering and support professionals in and around Belgrade,” said Adzic. “If that sounds like you, I’d love to hear from you. Let’s grow this innovative company together.” Potential candidates can find information about open positions at the Belgrade office on Odessa’s careers page:
https://www.odessainc.com/careers .

About Odessa

Odessa is a software company exclusively focused on the leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. Learn more at https://www.odessainc.com.


Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Asset Finance Leader Odessa Appoints Milos Adzic to Lead European Expansion

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more