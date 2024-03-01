Submit Release
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Teradata Corp. (TDC)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Teradata Corp. (“Teradata” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TDC). The firm’s ongoing investigation concerns whether Teradata and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 12, 2024, Teradata released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, revealing cloud and total annual recurring revenue falling short of the Company’s original 2023 outlook due to “timing issues” which led “a handful of large deals” that got pushed back into 2024. Teradata also indicated that it was seeing significant declines for its on-premise solutions. Additionally, earnings per share estimates were projected to be between $2.15 and $2.31 per share, coming in below analysts’ estimates of $2.37. On this news, the price of Teradata shares declined by $10.57 per share, or approximately 21.7%, from $48.79 per share on February 12, 2024 to close at $38.22 on February 13, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Teradata securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

