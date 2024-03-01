Montana Highway Patrol commissions 12 new troopers">Montana Highway Patrol commissions 12 new troopers HELENA - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned 12 new troopers at a graduation ceremony at the Civic Center in Helena Friday. Attorney…

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned 12 new troopers at a graduation ceremony at the Civic Center in Helena Friday. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Lieutenant Colonel Kurt Sager addressed the new troopers prior to their badge pinning and taking the oath of office.

“I’m confident that the new troopers are prepared to meet the challenges they will face as they begin their careers protecting Montanans from dangerous criminals and keeping our communities safe,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“This is the future of the Montana Highway Patrol, and our future is bright. They are ready to serve their community with pride and dedication to keeping our state safe,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said.

The 12 new troopers were part of the 78th MHP Advanced Academy. They have spent 24 weeks going through and intense training schedule. They come from all parts the United States as far away as Florida, New Jersey and Washington. Four of the new troopers are from Montana.

Name Initial Duty Station / Hometown

Anthony D. Carroll Butte / Butte, MT

Ronaldo Chavez Wolf Point / Missoula, MT

Alexander D. Crandall Bozeman / Shevlin, MN

Roberto “Daniel” Erekson Miles City / Billings, MT

Manti D. Jeffs Choteau / Colorado City, AZ

Thomas G. Kachler Glasgow / Newfoundland, NJ

Jerad R. O’Dell Butte / Overton, NV

Gamal “James” Selim Whitehall / Jacksonville, FL

James T. Taylor Bozeman / San Luis Obispo, CA

Dylan W. Walls Big Timber / Bremerton, WA

Josiah “Joe” Wamsley Drummond / Helena, MT

Brett L. Westford Malta / Cuter, WA

Graduates of Montana Highway Patrol’s 78th Advanced Academy.

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through March 20. For more information on the recruitment process and to submit an application, click here.

