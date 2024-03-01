TWC Enterprises Limited Announces 2023 Year End Results and Increase in Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars except per share

amounts) Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net earnings $ 4,289 $ 4,245

$





22,042





$





18,666



Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

0.90

$

0.76

Operating Data

Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,256 15,417 Championship rounds – Canada 129,000 150,000 1,087,000 1,177,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 35.5 37.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 2.0 2.0 Championship rounds – U.S. 52,000 70,000 254,000 269,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 8.0

The following is an analysis of net earnings:



Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating revenue $ 225,865 $ 186,512 Direct operating expenses (1) 185,804 137,936 Net operating income (1) 40,061 48,576 Amortization of membership fees 4,604 4,294 Depreciation and amortization (14,192 ) (17,856 ) Interest, net and investment income 8,973 806 Other items (7,896 ) (7,998 ) Income taxes (9,508 ) (9,156 ) Net earnings $ 22,042 $ 18,666

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 42,730 $ 48,521 US golf club operations (2023 - US $4,043,000: 2022 - US $2,940,000) 5,463 3,742 Corporate and other (8,132 ) (3,687 ) Net operating income (1) $ 40,061 $ 48,576

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Annual dues $ 69,399 $ 68,105 Golf 44,817 44,594 Corporate events 7,595 7,850 Food and beverage 30,859 31,057 Merchandise 14,083 13,547 Real estate 54,594 15,811 Rooms and other 4,518 5,548 Operating revenue $ 225,865 $ 186,512

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

Year Ended Year Ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating cost of sales $ 19,890 $ 18,686 Real estate cost of sales 59,895 16,394 Labour and employee benefits 63,579 60,927 Utilities 7,445 7,707 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,124 5,616 Property taxes 3,136 3,116 Insurance 4,415 3,650 Repairs and maintenance 5,482 5,150 Turf operating expenses 4,230 4,312 Fuel and oil 1,513 1,746 Other operating expenses 11,095 10,632 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 185,804 $ 137,936

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue increased 21.1% to $225,865,000 in 2023 from $186,512,000 in 2022 due to the revenue from 31 Highland Gate home sales in 2023 (2022 – 10).

Direct operating expenses increased 34.7% to $185,804,000 in 2023 from $137,936,000 in 2022 due to the cost of sales from the 31 Highland Gate home sales in 2023 (2022 – 10), as well as above normal increases in labour and certain operating expenses. It continues to be a challenging environment in being able to manage labour costs due to the above normal minimum wage increases and a competitive environment for hiring staff.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased 11.0% to $42,730,000 in 2023 from $48,521,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of ClubLink's lease of The Country Club which expired as of December 31, 2022, as well as above normal increases in labour and certain operating expenses. There has also been a noticeable decline in traffic in the Muskoka, Ontario tourist region this summer which has affected the results of the Company's resorts which operate in this area.

Depreciation and amortization decreased 20.0% to $14,192,000 in 2023 from $17,856,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of The Country Club lease which has also resulted in a decline in depreciation of right-of-use assets.

Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $8,973,000 in 2023 from $806,000 in 2022 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. On September 1, 2022, the Company paid off several non-revolving mortgages in advance of their due dates resulting in an expense of $2,604,000 which includes prepayment penalties and other costs.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Foreign exchange gain $ 659 $ 247 Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities (20,763 ) (15,754 ) Contingent contractual obligation 6,620 - Gain on sale of investments in joint venture 6,437 - Gain on property, plant and equipment 1,182 376 Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures (123 ) 457 Gain (loss) on real estate fund investments (510 ) 6,356 Allowance on loans receivable (150 ) - Demolition of Woodlands clubhouse (262 ) - Insurance proceeds 187 580 Other (1,173 ) (260 ) Other items $ (7,896 ) $ (7,998 )

At December 31, 2023, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $20,763,000 on its investment in marketable securities (December 31, 2022 - loss of $15,754,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. The Company also recorded losses of $510,000 (December 31, 2022 - gain of $6,356,000) on fair market value adjustments of its real estate fund investments in relation to Florida and southeastern US real estate.

The contingent contractual obligation of USD$5,000,000 (CDN$6,620,000) originating from the sale of White Pass in 2018 expired in July 2023 and as such has been reversed since it had not been expended.

On September 20, 2023, the Company completed the divestiture of its investment in the Geranium real estate management company along with other non-Highland Gate joint ventures in which it was a co-investor with the Geranium Group. These assets were purchased by the Company’s co-investors with Geranium. Total proceeds for the transaction were $12,500,000 including deferred proceeds of $5,300,000. A gain of $6,437,000 was recorded as a result of the transaction.

Net earnings increased to $22,042,000 in 2023 from $18,666,000 in 2022 due to the increase in interest, net and investment income as described above. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 90 cents per share in 2023, compared to 76 cents in 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 7.5 cents per common share to be paid on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as at March 15, 2024. This is a 50% increase to the previous quarterly dividend of 5 cents per common share.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 44 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

