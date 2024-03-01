Submit Release
CN Reaches New Tentative Collective Agreement with United Steelworkers

MONTREAL, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that a new tentative three-year collective agreement has been reached with the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2004. USW represents approximately 2,500 track and bridge employees at CN, primarily responsible for track maintenance across Canada.

No details of the tentative agreement will be released publicly until the agreement is ratified. The current collective agreement expired on December 31st, 2023.

For more information on United Steelworkers, visit their website at www.usw.ca.  

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Director         Assistant Vice-President
Public Affairs and Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca


