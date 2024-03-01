Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 March 28, 2024 March 15, 2024

























Series D 0.50499 March 27, 2024 Series E 0.198938 March 28, 2024 Series F 0.44396 March 27, 2024 Series G 0.185125 March 28, 2024 Series H 0.46862 March 27, 2024 Series I 0.207938 March 28, 2024 Series J 0.48649 March 27, 2024 Series K 0.315313 March 28, 2024 Series M 0.312688 March 28, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.



Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 28, 2024 to June 27, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 2.06231 8.18201 0.51558 Series F 1.81278 7.19201 0.45320 Series H 1.91360 7.59201 0.47840 Series J 1.98670 7.88201 0.49667

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

