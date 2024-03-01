Unveiling 'World Peace: A Fantasy?' – A Call to Arms for a Better Tomorrow

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 14th, 2024, Femi Akinkugbe Sr. released his thought Provoking book "World Peace: A Fantasy?" available on platforms like Amazon Kindle, Kobo, and LULU. Delve into a narrative that meticulously dissects the barriers obstructing global harmony, offering real-world instances to inspire action.

About the Book:

The Author carefully identifies the restrictions and barriers when it comes to world peace, from ideological disparities to violence. He gives real-world examples to showcase the walls and inspires readers to confront and stand for them. The narrative then shifts to a historical perspective, highlighting peace movements that have certainly left a mark on today’s society. The book is not only a masterpiece but a call to action for today’s young generation to stand up against violence. It propels its readers to realize the dire need for peace globally and become catalysts toward positive change on the basis of their own influence.

About the author:

Dr. Oluwafemi ‘Femi’ Akinkugbe Sr. brings a wealth of experience to the table, from his service in the U.S. Army to his academic achievements, culminating in MBA and DBA degrees. Rooted in faith and philanthropy, his mission extends beyond his career, aiming to foster academic excellence among high school students through his foundation.

Availability:

Embark on a journey of enlightenment and empowerment, be inspired, be informed and Join the movement towards global harmony by grabbing your copy of "World Peace: A Fantasy?" available now on Amazon Kindle, Kobo, LULU, and other major platforms. Let's stand together, armed with knowledge and determination, to dismantle barriers and pave the way for a more peaceful world. Take action today and be the change you wish to see in the world.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/2BqFphP