Navitas Credit Corporation names Robert Hill senior vice president, finance as John Paris announces retirement

Rob Hill, SVP of finance Navitas Credit Corp.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navitas Credit Corp., an industry leader in equipment financing and a wholly owned subsidiary of United Community (NASDAQ: UCBI), announced today the appointment of Rob Hill as SVP of finance, succeeding the retirement of John Paris.

"John has been an invaluable force, instrumental in propelling the company's growth and prosperity," stated Mike Bruman, CEO of Navitas Credit Corp. "His departure marks the end of an era, but we are confident in a seamless transition as we navigate forward, emboldened by his legacy and under the adept leadership of Rob, whose expertise, leadership capabilities and demonstrated success align seamlessly with our objectives, positioning him to drive exceptional outcomes at Navitas. His background will enhance our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences within the industry."

Since joining Navitas in 2011, Paris has played a pivotal role in solidifying the company's position as a leader in the equipment financing landscape, implementing strategic financial initiatives that bolstered growth and success. Reflecting on his tenure, Paris remarked, "It has been a privilege to witness the remarkable evolution and rise to prominence at Navitas. The timing is opportune for me to entrust the financial reins to an accomplished leader like Rob."

Before his tenure at Navitas, Paris served as the CFO of Spirit of America National Bank, a division of Charming Shoppes, Inc. His prior experience in the equipment finance industry includes roles at Advanta Business Services, initially as VP of finance and later as CFO. John holds a master’s of Business Administration in Finance and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Temple University. Additionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP).

Hill, assuming the role of SVP of finance, brings a wealth of expertise in financial reporting, budgeting, compliance, risk management and strategic planning. "I am honored to inherit the exceptional legacy left by John," Hill remarked. "My focus is on maintaining robust financial oversight and cultivating innovation to meet our customers' evolving needs. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, we aim to chart new avenues of growth and uphold our status as the industry leader."

Before joining Nativas, Rob held executive positions at CIT, Dell Financial Services and Société Générale Equipment Finance.

Navitas Credit Corp. currently operates with 200 employees and has an established sales and service presence with eight locations nationwide. In February 2018, Navitas was acquired by United Community, one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast.

About Navitas Credit Corp.

Navitas, a leading name in equipment finance, is renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer service excellence. With a foundation grounded in integrity, Navitas specializes in offering expertly tailored equipment finance solutions, drawing on a comprehensive understanding of diverse industries and assets. As a subsidiary of United Community, Navitas brings a wealth of financial resources and depth to each partnership, solidifying its position as a trusted advisor in the industry. Navitas caters to a wide spectrum of credit profiles and businesses at various levels of maturity. With 15 years of experience, the company continues to evolve, delivering purpose-driven solutions and cultivating enduring partnerships based on trust. For more information and career opportunities visit www.navitascredit.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community had $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. United was recognized in the 2023 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for Overall Satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. United Community was also recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America and named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.