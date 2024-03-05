Goodguys Rod & Custom is Revved Up to Kick Off its 2024 Event Season in Scottsdale, Arizona
Enjoy the Southwest sunshine and scenery while checking out classic cars and trucks at the Goodguys 14th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 15-17.
You'll see plenty of customs, hot rods, muscle cars and classic trucks at the Goodguys 14th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance, March 15-17.
There's plenty of exciting racing action on the CPP AutoCross track at the Goodguys Spring Nationals in Scottsdale, Arizona, March 15-17.
Check out over 2,500 classic cars and trucks at the Goodguys 14th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance.
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association kicks off their 2024 event season with cool cars, cool people and good times March 15-17 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, ArizonaFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show,” is excited to kick-off their 2024 event season with cool cars, cool people and good times March 15-17 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The season kick-off event will feature over 2,500 hot rods, customs, classic trucks and muscle cars from across the country gathered together for a jam-packed weekend of automotive fun in the Valley of the Sun.
The good times start Friday morning with cars and trucks rolling into the manicured grounds of WestWorld coupled with the sounds of roaring engines and squealing tires as racers compete in the CPP AutoCross racing action with a chance to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s G-Comp by Speedway Motors “Spring Shootout”. Spectators can watch the cone-carving action from the stands and even walk through the pits for an up-close look at the street-legal race cars and meet their favorite drivers.
Other weekend activities include what is quickly becoming Arizona’s largest automotive Swap Meet and Cars 4 Sale Corral and huge vendor midway featuring some of the biggest manufacturers and service providers in the automotive aftermarket. FiTech Fuel Injection, Grundy Insurance, Hot Rods by Dean, Coker Tire, Chevrolet Performance and Summit Racing will be on display with plenty more performance manufacturers.
Additional happenings include, an earth-shaking Nitro Thunderfest vintage dragster exhibition, Live music entertainment, a revamped free Kids Fun Zone, a model car display and the chance for kids to assemble their own model car during the Autoworld Take-and-Make giveaway (first 100 kids 13 & under on Saturday and Sunday).
On Sunday, all American-made or powered internal combustion engine vehicles of any year can take part in the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday celebration and can also compete in Goodguys CPP AutoCross with a shot to earn a spot in the eight-car “All American Shootout”. Also on Sunday, fans won’t want to miss the Awards Ceremony at 2:22pm featuring Builder’s Choice Award picks by Doug Jerger of Squeeg’s Kustoms and over 90 more unique award winners.
For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/sn
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
WHAT: Goodguys 14th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance
WHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
WHEN: March 15-17, 2023, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
Goodguys 14th FiTech Spring Nationals Presented by Grundy Insurance