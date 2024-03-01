NORTHERN HIGHLANDS FOOTBALL COACHES SUSPENDED OVER OUT-OF-SEASON PRACTICES

SUSPENSIONS OVER NORTHERN HIGHLANDS OFF-SEASON FOOTBALL PRACTICES FAILS TO SATISFY PARENTS

ALLENDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since October 2023, BeBop execs Gregory Charles Royal, an African-American, former jazz musician/culture activist and Sue Veres Royal, also a non-profit director, have been trying to get the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) to take their complaint regarding illegal off-season football practices and alleged mistreatment of their son at an affluent North New Jersey high school seriously.

Allegations concerning their son, a then 13-year-old student-athlete at the Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, NJ, of bias due to race, age or tribalism and mandatory participation in off-season football practices, illegal under NJSIAA rules, were at the center of their complaint filed back in October 2023.

Initially, NJSIAA closed the case based upon assertions by NHRHS Assistant Principal for Athletics Mike Koth that no such practices ever took place. Royal, who attended each practice and claimed that the practices involved about 20 student-athletes every Sunday over a three- month period in the spring, questioned why NJSIAA would just take the word of the school’s Assistant Principal for Athletics. They subsequently sued NJSIAA and the school in the Bergen County Chancery Court (Case Number- C-222-23) to compel the school to admit the practices occurred and for NJSIAA to take action.

In those court filings, Mr. Koth still asserted, under oath, that no such football practices ever occurred and that any practices were merely “speed training” and that regardless of the content of those sessions, no coaches were ever in attendance.

The litigation proved otherwise with an ultimate admission by the school that in fact the coaches did attend the Sunday practices but they continued to assert that no “football” practices ever occurred. This led to the re-submission of the parent’s complaint to NJSIAA – this time with video evidence showing assistant coaches on the field with student athletes running football plays. The result was a finding of guilt evidenced by a Corrective Action plan (CAP) issued by NJSIAA based upon their investigation concluding in January 2024.

According to the parents, at first glance, this outcome seemed to represent some measure of accountability. That was until they sought to obtain the basis and findings of the investigation and what was contained in the CAP-information perhaps vital to the original claims of the mistreatment of their son.

NJSIAA refused to provide any information on the CAP, forcing the parents to file an Open Records Public Records Act (OPRA) to compel Northern Highlands itself to release such information on the contents of the action.

The OPRA request revealed that the CAP included 1) Two assistant coaches will each serve a two game suspension 2) They are to have zero contact with any student athlete until the start of the summer period, and 3) Northern Highlands will work with NJSIAA to select an appropriate training session for each assistant coach to complete.

But to the great surprise of the parents, these punishments were self-imposed by the school and based upon the statements that the coaches made regarding their involvement with the practices and the very content of the practices themselves – statements which the parents contend are patently false and further the lie that the coaches were not willfully running illegal football practices for months.

What seemed particularly peculiar to the parents, is that there has not been any statement by NHRHS or NJISAA regarding the suspensions, even though it seems common practice to discuss suspensions of coaches and players. After contacting a local news outlet, nj.com regarding the suspension, Royal was told that it was the first they had heard of it and it was very unusual for nj.com not to be notified when a coach is issued a suspension; unfortunately, to the Royal’s surprise, a few days later, they were notified that nj.com is choosing not to report on the suspensions “at this time”.

NHRHS appeared in the NJSIAA Group 4 Football Final in 2022 falling to Millville HS and failed to advance past the 2023 playoffs.

The Royals say, “This is continuing to be a great learning experience for our son and a stark reminder to him that the institutions tasked with protecting and advocating for him and his friends are often the very ones who will hurt them.”