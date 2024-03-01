STATEMENT: Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book Responds to Epstein Grand Jury Bill Signing

FLORIDA, March 1 - Tallahassee —

On Thursday, the Governor signed legislation that could help unseal testimony evidence presented to a 2006 grand jury about Jeffrey Epstein that may have helped him avoid a more serious prison term associated with the crimes he committed. In response, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) shared this statement:

“For years, we have been fighting to shine light on Epstein’s crimes, those who enabled him, and those in our government who allowed him to evade justice with a slap on the wrist and special treatment which allowed him to continue his predation even when “jailed”. The unsealing of more secret Epstein files, as directed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the Governor, is another step toward truth, accountability, and greater justice for victims and survivors.”

###