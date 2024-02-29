Submit Release
STATEMENT: Senator Tina Polsky on Epstein Grand Jury Bill Signing

FLORIDA, February 29 - Tallahassee —

On Thursday, the Governor signed HB 117: Disclosure of Grand Jury Testimony, which narrowly expands the rules that allow for the disclosure of testimony or evidence received by a grand jury. This bill will allow for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein grand jury testimony records of 2006, where allegations of Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors were reviewed by a federal grand jury. In response to the signing, Senate bill sponsor Senator Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) shared the following statement:

“I have been honored to work on this bill for the past two legislative sessions with Clerk Abruzzo and Representative Gossett-Seidman, and am happy to see that this year it is also a priority of the Governor. The public and the victims deserve to know if prosecutors steered the jury away from indicting Epstein on more severe charges. We need to know if the system worked or failed in the pursuit of justice of this heinous individual. I look forward to the transparency the legislation will provide to the people of Florida.”

