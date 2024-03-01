Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Children’s Place, Inc. (“The Children’s Place” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLCE) securities between March 16, 2023 and February 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was engaged in aggressive promotions; (2) as a result, the Company’s inventory values were overstated; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have an adverse impact on fiscal 2023 financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of The Children’s Place should contact the Firm prior to the April 29, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .