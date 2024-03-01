DEQ Accepting Public Comment on Draft Proposed Changes to Priority Rating Systems for Water and Wastewater Funding

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure is accepting comments until April 1, 2024, on several draft proposed changes to the Priority Rating Systems (PRSs) for the funding programs listed below. The Priority Rating Systems address administration of water and wastewater infrastructure funding.

The Division and the State Water Infrastructure Authority use Priority Rating Systems to score applications for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects in North Carolina. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program offers low-interest loans (with principal forgiveness) for water infrastructure, including water and wastewater treatment facilities, wastewater collection systems, water distribution systems, reclaimed water facilities, energy efficiency upgrades, stormwater control measures and stream restoration projects. The Division also offers grants for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.

Proposed changes to the PRSs were approved by the State Water Infrastructure Authority on Feb. 20, 2024.

Four priority rating system changes are available for public comment:

A separate public comment period will be made available for the Intended Use Plans for the State Revolving Funds.

Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the draft Priority Rating Systems by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2024. Comments can be submitted:

by email to: dwi.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with the subject line: Draft Priority Rating System changes for DW, WW and Emerging Contaminants Projects or Comments on Draft Priority Rating System Changes for CDBG-I program or Comments on Draft Priority Rating System Changes for BIL DWSRF-LSLR or Comments on Draft PRS Changes for AIA & MRF Planning Grants from VUR

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure.