Wisconsin State Health Officer Paula Tran's Statement on CDC Respiratory Virus Guidance

For Immediate Release March 1, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

"The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to see updated respiratory virus recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These updates reflect what is the latest data and science are telling us.

Today we know that far fewer people are being hospitalized and dying in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 compared to prior years. We know that we have more tools than ever to fight the virus. And we know what we can do individually and as entire communities to protect ourselves and each other.

This does not mean that seasonal respiratory viruses are not a threat. COVID-19, flu, and RSV can have serious impacts on our health, and can be deadly. Respiratory viruses and patterns of illness can change. DHS works with experts across the country to understand these changes and updates and recommended actions. This means that our actions may change in the future, too.

Today's updated recommendations emphasize the most important things we can all do to protect ourselves and our communities and to reduce the impact that these viruses can have at home, work, school, and in our communities. The guidelines also leave in place distinct recommendations for health care settings.

This guidance makes clear how important vaccination, treatment, and staying home when sick are to protecting yourself and those around you from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Over the next days and weeks, DHS will be updating written and online guidance to align with the CDC recommendations, and to ensure we help every Wisconsinite understand how best to protect themselves and those around them."