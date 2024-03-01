Bonita Payments, a Leading Credit Card Processor, Expands its Reach with Acquisition of Crescent City Processing
Bonita Payments, a Leading Credit Card Processor, Expands its Reach with Acquisition of Crescent City ProcessingLOUISIANA, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to further solidify its position as a premier payment processor, Bonita Financial, the parent company of Bonita Payments, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Crescent City Processing (CCP). The move signifies a significant expansion of Bonita Payments' capabilities, allowing them to cater to a broader range of businesses across various industries and sizes, even in the most challenging circumstances.
Established in 2017, Crescent City Processing, now referred to as CCP, has been a trusted Merchant Services provider specializing in Point of Sales and wholesale merchant processing. With a focus on serving the vibrant business community of Southern Louisiana, CCP has played a crucial role in facilitating transactions for local bars and restaurants, including those situated in the historic French Quarters of New Orleans.
EllioN Forman, the visionary founder of Bonita Payments, sees the acquisition as a testament to the company's commitment to providing unparalleled services to its clients. "We have always maintained a healthy respect for CCP and, in many cases, targeted the same customers," Forman stated. "So when the opportunity for collaboration came, I felt drawn to it. We are happy to offer CCP our toolset and look forward to a fantastic year."
The strategic alignment between Bonita Payments and CCP positions the newly merged entity as a powerhouse in the payment processing industry, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to businesses of all sizes. This acquisition not only enhances Bonita Payments' footprint in the Southern Louisiana market but also opens doors for growth and innovation.
With headquarters in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Bonita Payments is well-poised to leverage its expertise in credit card payment processing to drive economic development and empower businesses across various sectors. The company's commitment to ensuring seamless payment solutions, regardless of industry or business size, remains unwavering.
As the newly united entity embarks on this exciting journey, clients and stakeholders can anticipate enhanced services, innovative solutions, and a commitment to excellence that has become synonymous with the Bonita Payments brand.
For more information about Bonita Payments and its comprehensive payment processing solutions, please visit https://bonitapayments.net/
Catherine Luong
Bonita Payments
email us here