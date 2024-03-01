Year Two of Kennedy rehabilitation begins, reversible express lanes to close March 11

ILLINOIS, March 1 - Early start due to warm spring, some overnight closures anticipated next week





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the rehabilitation of the Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) from the Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) junction to Ohio Street will resume, weather permitting, Monday, March 11, an earlier start to the project made possible by warmer temperatures this spring. The use of alternative routes and public transportation is once again strongly encouraged, starting with some overnight lane closures anticipated next week while the work zone is put into place for the upcoming construction season.





"The Kennedy rehabilitation project is one of hundreds across the state made possible by the governor's Rebuild Illinois capital program that IDOT is committed to delivering as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "While we understand construction can be inconvenient, we are taking advantage of the warm weather to start early. The end result will be safer, more resilient infrastructure for the region long after the cones and barricades are removed."





The work is the second phase of the $150 million project taking place over three consecutive construction seasons. Improvements to the inbound lanes were completed last year. This year's work will focus on the reversible express lanes and is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts on the outbound Kennedy in 2025.





Advance work starts the week of March 4, weather permitting, with overnight closures of the reversible express lanes anticipated between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.





The following week, to safely establish the work zone for the upcoming construction season, four consecutive nights of lane and ramp closures will be required in both directions of the Kennedy and Edens expressways. By 5 a.m. each morning, ramps and lanes that were temporarily closed overnight will reopen. The reversible express lanes also will be closed starting Monday night through late fall, along with the left lane on both inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways, from just before the Kennedy/Edens junction to the reversible express lanes entrance at Montrose Avenue.





Monday, March 11

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place. Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road



Tuesday, March 12

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street. At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

The work and schedule are highly weather dependent. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night(s) that conditions allow. In that event, details, schedules and impacts to traffic will be updated and shared with the public.





Additionally, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue. The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street. This year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.





Motorists should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, slow down and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit - Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace - are recommended throughout the duration of the project, if possible.





Made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois, the overall $150 million Kennedy project will rehabilitate 36 bridge structures and the reversible express lane system, replace overhead sign structures, as well as install new signage and modernized LED lights. The improvements also include pavement patching and structural painting. Hubbard's Cave, from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street, will be painted and new LED lighting installed.





The Kennedy Expressway officially opened in November 1960, with the last major rehabilitation completed in 1994. The existing reversible express lane system, which controls the traffic flow reversal of the center express lanes, was installed in 1996 to replace the original 1960s system. The project will improve safety, traffic flow and reliability for the more than 275,000 motorists who use the expressway each day.



