Reflecting on the Abortion Criminal Defense Initiative’s First Year

As we mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Abortion Criminal Defense Initiative (ACDI), we are reflecting on the groundbreaking strides we’ve made in coalition with our partners, and the critical work ahead in the fight against the use of the carceral state to chill access to abortion care. In a year filled with legal uncertainties and fear, we’ve been honored to fight against the harms of abortion criminalization on behalf of abortion providers, patients, and supporters. By engaging with local defenders, health care workers, advocates, lawyers, and community supporters, we are following the lead of those closest to the carceral state’s harms who have the most insight on how to best address the needs of people who are directly impacted. Inspired by the commitment of our partners and led by the needs of our clients, we’re not backing down. Looking back at the past year, we’re humbled by the progress we’re making, and committed to building on it to support those in need.

We Created the ACDI Attorney Network

Over the last year, we established a network of over 100 experienced, values-aligned criminal defense attorneys who are prepared to defend folks facing criminal investigations or prosecutions related to abortion care. The ACDI Attorney Network includes former public defenders and prosecutors, sole practitioners and law firm partners, trial and appellate litigators, and experts in both state and federal defense, who stand ready in every state where abortion access is banned or severely restricted. Together, we are prepared for whatever challenges may lie ahead.

We are Supporting Individuals who Need Legal Assistance

As part of the Abortion Defense Network, the ACLU responded to requests from individuals across the country for assistance with abortion-related criminal defense needs. By partnering these people with experienced criminal defense attorneys and support, we’re helping folks navigate the legal system and mitigate the harms posed by the criminalization of abortion care. In the face of continuing threats of prosecution, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those with abortion-related criminal defense needs are not alone.

We are Empowering Abortion Providers and Helpers

The ACLU is committed to ensuring that those at risk of criminalization know how to protect themselves in the event of a criminal investigation and feel empowered to do so. Through arming providers and helpers with information on how to assert their constitutional rights, these preventive measures help protect against government overreach from the outset. We’ve developed Know Your Rights resources and partnered with local and national movement partners to provide trainings tailored to health care workers and abortion supporters. We are excited to continue this work in the year ahead.

We are incredibly proud of what we’re building and are humbled to work alongside providers, organizations, and attorneys who are fighting back against abortion criminalization. The victories achieved over the past year demonstrate the power of collective action and the resilience of those committed to ensuring continued access to abortion care for all.