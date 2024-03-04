AvantGen Receives Milestone Payment for First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study with Kite’s Investigational CAR-T Therapy
...This achievement further demonstrates the power and efficiency of our antibody discovery platform in advancing antibody-based therapeutics,”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AvantGen Inc., a leader in antibody discovery and engineering, announced today that it has received the first milestone payment from Kite, a Gilead Company, for the achievement of the first patient dosed in the first Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel CAR-T construct targeting human CD19 that is also engineered to express IL18. This construct was developed in a collaboration between Kite and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn).
The Phase 1 open-label, dose-finding clinical study is initially focused on a single disease-specific cohort of subjects with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NCT05989204) and is being conducted by Penn as the regulatory sponsor.
This achievement showcases the application of AvantGen’s innovative approach to antibody discovery for CAR-T research and development. The approach utilized AvantGen’s proprietary Germliner™ human antibody discovery platform to identify and develop novel CD19 antibodies, one of which is incorporated into the investigational CAR-T therapy. These antibodies, characterized by their high developability, expand the scope of CD19-binders under development as potential CAR-T therapies.
"We are thrilled to reach this milestone resulting from our agreement with Kite. This achievement further demonstrates the power and efficiency of our antibody discovery platform in advancing antibody-based therapeutics," said Xiaomin Fan, Ph.D., President and CEO of AvantGen.
Under the terms of the agreement, AvantGen may be eligible for future milestone and royalty payments if the therapy continues towards commercialization. This achievement highlights AvantGen’s technologies and mission to advance the field of antibody-mediated therapy.
AvantGen conducted this work under an agreement with Tmunity Therapeutics. Kite acquired Tmunity in 2023.
About AvantGen:
AvantGen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating antibody-based therapeutics for their scientific partners by using innovative antibody discovery and optimization platforms. AvantGen's platforms include a robust and novel yeast display system, a large natural human antibody database, and an expanding collection of yeast displayed fully human antibody libraries representing over 200 billion clones in various formats.
University of Pennsylvania Financial Disclosure: Penn has received and may receive in the future, sponsored research funding and certain intellectual property license-related payments from Kite Pharma.
