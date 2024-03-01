Submit Release
Public meeting on hydrilla management at Lake Tillery set for March 13

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Aquatic Weed Control Program will hold a public meeting March 13 on management of the invasive aquatic weed hydrilla at Lake Tillery. 

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., March 13, at the Center Rural Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 in Norwood, located at 116 S. Main St., Norwood, N.C. 28128. 

Public Meeting Details 
Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
Location: Center Rural Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 
Address: 116 S. Main St., Norwood, N.C. 28128 

The public meeting will include a presentation on the biology of hydrilla, as well as its history, spread and management at Lake Tillery, and a question-and-answer session. 

The Aquatic Weed Control Program, part of DEQ’s Division of Water Resources, has been involved in hydrilla management at the lake since 2006. Hydrilla management at Lake Tillery is coordinated through a partnership between the Aquatic Weed Control Program, Duke Energy and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. 

Hydrilla is a non-native and invasive aquatic plant. It was first identified in Wake County in the 1980s. Since that time, hydrilla has spread to other water resources across the state. 

The Aquatic Weed Control Program provides state funds for the management of noxious aquatic weeds under 15A NCAC 02G. More information about hydrilla can be found on the program’s website.

