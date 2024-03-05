Nathan Rosenberg Recognized with an Award in his Honor for Contributions to the Management Department of the USAFA
The United States Air Force Academy honored Nathan Rosenberg by establishing the Nathan O. Rosenberg Award for Exemplary Performance in the Consulting Capstone.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insigniam, a leading global consulting firm specializing in organizational breakthrough, innovation, and transformation, announces the Management Department of the United States Air Force Academy honored Insigniam Founder and Elixirr Partner, Nathan Rosenberg by establishing the Nathan O. Rosenberg Award for Exemplary Performance in the Consulting Capstone.
Mr. Rosenberg has over thirty-eight years of experience as a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies. He has worked with organizations to catalyze breakthrough results, to develop and install corporate cultures that give competitive advantage and pull for the fulfillment of CEOs’ agendas, and to execute complex enterprise-wide transformations.
For more than thirty continuous years, Mr. Rosenberg has visited his alma mater as a guest speaker to share his past experiences in the field of management consulting. First-class cadets (seniors) who have majored in management select two capstones for their last year at the Academy. One of these is a study of consulting skills with practical application, consulting with a not-for-profit in the Colorado Springs area. The consulting team that provides the most value to their client is recognized with the Nathan O. Rosenberg Award. This recent honor underscores Mr. Rosenberg’s remarkable contributions to transforming the fields of leadership and management, as well as to the Management Department of the United States Air Force Academy.
“Anyone who is worried about America’s future should spend a day at the Academy with these extraordinary young men and women. They bring their smarts and their commitment to making a difference and provide valuable consulting services to important charities. It is a privilege to be able to share some of my scar tissue gained over thirty-eight years in consulting with them.” –Nathan Owen Rosenberg, Insigniam Founder and Elixirr Partner
About Insigniam, An Elixirr Company
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.
About Elixirr
Elixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired six boutique firms – Insigniam, Responsum, Den, Coast Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.
