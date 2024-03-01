HELENA GOLDIE HOSPITAL SET TO BE REFURBISHED WITH CONTRACT SIGNING

The proposed refurbishment and upgrade of Helena Goldie Hospital is now formalized with the signing a contract agreement between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and joint venture contractors Transco Construction Company and Sustainable Resource Management in a brief ceremony yesterday at the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel in Honiara.

The much-needed renovations, worth around SBD$6.3 million dollars, is financed by the World Bank through the MHMS Project Management Unit (PMU) and is part of enhancing capacities and capabilities to respond more effectively to COVID-19 and future outbreaks of diseases and infections as well as strengthening the health system.

Helena Goldie Hospital in Munda, Western Province is owned and run by the United Church of the Solomon Islands. It was built in 1903 by Methodist missionaries and currently serves more than 26 000 people from surrounding communities North New Georgia, Vona Vona Lagoon, Roviana Lagoon and Rendova Islands.

Proposed refurbishments will be done over an estimated time period of 6 months for the general ward, operating theatre and the labour ward as well as construction of a new isolation unit and provision of a new generator set.

PS McNeil looking on while of Peter Himane of Transco/Sustainable Resources Management signs the contract documents.

Speaking at the signing, Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary Ms Pauline McNeil congratulated Transco Construction Company and Sustainable Resource Management for securing the contract and wished them well.

“Congratulations to you and your company, we are very pleased that the project is finally rolling out. The Helena Goldie Hospital, is a Church run based hospital and similar that of Good Samaritan and Atoifi Hospitals, they serve big catchment areas in terms of their health services coverage and it is important that the Ministry of Health helps to improve these church-based hospitals in terms of their infrastructure to ensure delivery of quality health care. Noting the tight construction schedule, we wish you and your team all the best in completing the project, one that complies with the required standard. My Ministry is looking forward to receive the refurbished and completed project at the end of the next 6 months,” said PS McNeil.

In response to the Permanent Secretary and speaking on behalf of the joint venture, Peter Himane of Transco and Sustainable Resources Development thanked the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and said they look forward to starting work in Munda.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Health for having the confidence in my company and awarding us the contract. We look forward to commencing construction work in Munda, we are confident of completing the work in the next 6 months.”

Under the WB supported project, the hospital also took delivery of a brand-new Toyota Landcruiser and a 60-hose powered outboard engine and Ray boat to support with much needed logistics to support public health and clinical outreach within the catchment area of HGH.

Ends///