Robin Mermans and Ashley-Nicole Russell Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast
The North Carolina family attorneys recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina family attorneys Robin Mermans and Ashley-Nicole Russell recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce. In this episode, Mermans and Russell explain how they interact with neutral professionals to help clients craft a creative and effective solution that benefits both clients and their children.
“In a Collaborative Process, we work as a team,” said Mermans. “The different experts involved help us craft an enduring agreement that not only stands the test of time, but allows an agreement that gives clients an outline to operate under.”’
The attorneys turned to Collaborative Divorce after experiencing the adverse impacts of litigation firsthand. Mermans decided to practice Collaborative Divorce after enduring a 6 months litigation process with nothing to show for it, and ultimately having to settle without outside help. As a child of divorce herself, Russell graduated from law school wanting to practice Collaborative Divorce to correct the flaws in the family law system.
“Collaborative is the way of the future,” said Russell. “We understand from research that families function very well with a Collaborative result.”
Robin Mermans is a certified mediator and licensed attorney who prides herself in her ability to relate with clients. Her firm, ROAD to RESOLUTION, approaches cases with client priorities in mind. Ashley-Nicole Russell is an award winning attorney and expert in divorce culture with more than a decade of collaborative law experience. From March 4-8, both attorneys, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
