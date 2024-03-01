Three Free, Live Concerts for The Jazz Sanctuary this March in West Chester, Buckingham and Devon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia’s most unique non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary, has three free, live concert performances on the schedule for March in West Chester, Buckingham and Devon.
That busy slate starts tonight – Friday, March 1 – during the annual art show at the First Presbyterian Church of West Chester (130 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA 19382). A quartet from The Jazz Sanctuary will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Thursday, March 14, performers from The Jazz Sanctuary return to Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) for an evening of the always-popular “Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats which begins at 7:30 p.m. Among the musicians and artists expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This 90-minute concert performance is free of charge.
That same quintet from The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333) on the evening of Wednesday, March 20 for “Jazz & Joe” beginning at 7:30 p.m. This 90-minute concert performance is free of charge.
The story of The Jazz Sanctuary begins with the organization’s founder and Executive Director, Alan Segal, now 82 years old, who was diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in December 2006. After a grueling 13-hour surgery and 33 days in the hospital, Segal began outpatient rehabilitation.
“When I came out of the hospital in January 2007, I couldn't walk, talk or read – I was essentially at zero,” said Segal. “I had to learn how to walk, how to speak, how to read all over again. I had decided to learn a musical instrument in my therapy and chose the bass. I re-learned how to read by reading the music, I re-learned my hand-eye coordination by playing, all through 2007 and well into 2008.”
Segal had dabbled in guitar and bass but never pursued either instrument formally. When faced with the devastating effects of his AVM, Segal wanted to incorporate music into his therapy, playing bass to help improve his hand-eye coordination and reading ability.
Segal’s newfound love of jazz bass also came with a renewed promise to give back. Segal used his gift of music to start, in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, senior centers, hospitals, rehab centers, community centers and houses of worship throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.
Additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
