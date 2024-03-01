Up to three lanes to close on the H-1 Eastbound in Salt Lake for pavement reconstruction

Main, News Posted on Mar 1, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Hālawa Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange, for the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project. Roadwork will occur over the weekend beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, and continue through 4 a.m. Monday, March 11. Details are as follows:

Two left lanes will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, through 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Three left lanes will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, through 4 a.m. Monday, March 11.

Emergency bridge repairs will be happening on the westbound H-1 Freeway in sequence with the Rehabilitation Project. Three lanes will be closed at the Kahuapaani Street underpass from 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, through 3 a.m., Monday, March 11.

The H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project will perform a full-depth reconstruction of the H-1 Freeway, replace guardrails, reconstruct gutters, install pavement marking and rumble strips, and repair signage. The estimated completion date of the project is scheduled for October 2024.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs, and plan their commutes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

