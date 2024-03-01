Weekend lane closures on H-1 westbound at Kahuapāʻani for emergency repairs

Main, News Posted on Mar 1, 2024 in Highways News

Repairs will close 2-3 lanes nightly on Fridays and Saturdays throughout March

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of weekend lane closures on the westbound H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of Ice Palace and Kahuapāʻani Street for emergency bridge repairs beginning Friday, March 1. During the repair work, two to three lanes will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning.

The 2-3 lane left lane closures will take place:

9 p.m. Friday, March 1 through 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2

9 p.m. Saturday, March 2 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 3

9 p.m. Friday, March 8 through 8 a.m. Saturday, March 9

9 p.m. Saturday, March 9 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 10

9 p.m. Friday, March 15 through 8 a.m. Saturday, March 16

9 p.m. Saturday, March 16 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 17

9 p.m. Friday, March 22 through 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23

9 p.m. Saturday, March 23 through 8 a.m. Sunday, March 24

Crews will implement the closure over four weekends in March to complete full-depth repairs to the concrete deck of Interstate Route H-1. The closures will take place on the left side of the freeway and will impact up to three lanes depending on the area needing to be repaired. There are four lanes on the H-1 in this area.

A continuous closure is needed as crews will be removing sections of the concrete deck over a 3,000-square-foot area, replacing the steel reinforcement where needed, and pouring new concrete. Repair work will also include concrete patching over a 600-square-foot area. Previous work over the weekend of Feb. 16 – Feb. 19 installed temporary supports that will facilitate the permanent deck repairs. Estimated cost of the repairs is $2.8 million.

Residents in areas adjacent to the repair may experience increased noise between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. during the work due to the hydro demo process to remove the damaged deck sections.

HDOT will send updates via our Facebook and Twitter/X accounts if the schedule for the weekend bridge repairs needs to be extended, or if the closures are canceled due to weather.

