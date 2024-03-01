Submit Release
Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine in Rutland

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE                                      

 

STATION:          HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

                               

CONTACT:       Detective Sgt. Jason Johnson

802-773-9101

                              Jason.Johnson@vermont.gov

 

DATE/TIME: February 29, 2024

 

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Buchanan                                                                    

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine (3 counts)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 29, 2024, Detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force along with Field Force Troopers from the Rutland Barracks and Rutland Town Police Department executed a search warrant at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. The Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Amanda Buchanan on three counts of sale of cocaine.

 

The arrest of Buchanan stemmed from a one-month investigation into Buchanan’s distribution of cocaine out of the Cortina Inn. The drug investigation was conducted jointly by the Vermont Drug Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased cocaine base from Buchanan at the Cortina Inn where she was residing.

 

Buchanan was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland. Buchanan is due in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division in Rutland at 10 a.m. April 22, 2024, to answer the above charges.

 

Buchanan is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

 

 

 

