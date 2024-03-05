Library of Congress Veterans History Project Recognizes the Women of the 6888th Battalion for Women’s History Month
The Veterans History Project solicits stories of service from all women veterans in honor of Women's History Month
It’s always a good time to recruit and gather the stories of women service members. Because March is Women’s History Month, we're spending even more time, energy and focus recognizing these women.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women represent more than 10% of the U.S. Veteran population, yet only 6% of the Library of Congress Veterans History Project’s 117,000 plus collections are from women veterans. The Veterans History Project seeks to close that gap. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Veterans History Project calls for contributions of stories from women veterans so these important stories can receive the recognition they deserve.
The Veterans History Project collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of U.S. military veterans, so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand what they did, saw and felt.
"It’s always a good time to recruit and gather the stories of women service members. Because March is Women’s History Month, the Veterans History Project is spending even more time, energy and focus recognizing the service of women and asking individuals to help with that mission by collecting the story of the woman veteran in their life," said Monica Mohindra, Veterans History Project director.
Accounts like those from members of the 6888th Central Post Battalion, a segregated unit of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), and the only all-African American, all-female unit to be deployed oversees during World War II. These first-person experiences provide detailed service perspectives including those of Fannie Griffin McClendon, a 3-war veteran with over 20 years of service and Alyce Dixon, who joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1943 and dedicated much of her life to helping others are some of the women featured.
Fully accessible and ever-growing, the Veterans History Project allows participants to be part of a conversation that is informative and inspirational. For more information, visit www.loc.gov/vets, or to share your story, download a Veterans History Project how-to field kit from www.loc.gov/vets or email VOHP@LOC.GOV to request a hard copy. The field kit has all the required forms and everything participants need to know about adding a veteran’s story to the archive or conducting research.
