Virginia Department of Labor and Industry Recertifies Johns Manville as Voluntary Protection Program ‘STAR’ site
Johns Manville is recognized for their occupational safety and health excellence
We commend the dedication and determination of the staff and leadership at Johns Manville for prioritizing occupational health and safety.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johns Manville has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site’s third recertification since 2009.
“We commend the dedication and determination of the staff and leadership at Johns Manville for prioritizing occupational health and safety,” said Gary G. Pan, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry. “This achievement demonstrates their outstanding commitment toward keeping their workers safe.”
Johns Manville in Richmond, Virginia is one of 36 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition. The Johns Manville site has 80,000 square feet of manufacturing and 20,000 square feet of warehousing and has 53 employees. They are a paper converting facility that uses primarily paper, light gauge aluminum foil, and fiberglass scrim to produce facings and vapor barriers for the residential and commercial building segments. The business started in 1946 as the Hamilton Manufacturing Company and was acquired by Johns Manville in 1973.
Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs recognize Virginia employers, in any industry, demonstrating exceptional safety and health management systems. The programs are a collaboration between company management, employees, and VOSH staff to establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance. VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.
For more information about this program or services offered through the Voluntary Protection Programs, visit www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.
