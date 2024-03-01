Productive Dentist Academy Collaborates with Financially Led to Improve Dentists’ Financial Stability
Strategic cooperation encourages dentists to thrive personally and professionally as they move toward financial freedom
Both Productive Dentist Academy and Financially Led are dedicated to empowering dentists to live their best lives today while building toward generational wealth.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental consulting and marketing firm, is excited to announce its collaboration with Financially Led (formerly Cash Flow Coach USA), a pioneer in personal finance optimization. This collaboration aims to elevate the financial success of dental professionals, which aligns with PDA’s mission to empower dentists to build Investment Grade Practices™ while enjoying a fulfilling life.
— PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson
“Productive Dentist Academy believes in fostering an environment where dentists can thrive both personally and professionally,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird. “Our collaboration with Financially Led represents a shared commitment to supporting dental professionals on their journey toward financial independence and practice optimization.”
Founded by Dr. Howard Polansky, Financially Led offers a unique approach to personal finance, focusing on alleviating the burden of managing expenses and optimizing cash flow. Unlike traditional financial strategies that solely emphasize asset growth, Financially Led’s methodology centers on managing liabilities effectively, to enable dental professionals to maintain their lifestyle while building sustainable wealth.
“The key to financial success lies in strategic debt management and disciplined cash flow allocation,” says Dr. Polansky. “By working alongside Productive Dentist Academy, we aim to equip dental professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve financial freedom, so they can focus on what truly matters in their lives.”
Through a structured three-step process, Financially Led guides clients in lifting the burden from fixed debt payments, expanding cash reserves, and deploying surplus funds into assets. Dentists experience an average annual cash flow increase of more than $65,000 (or $5,500/month), and other dental team members benefit from an average impact of more than $36,000 per year (or $3,000/month).
“Ninety-five percent of dentists cannot retire and maintain their lifestyle, and that’s not fair,” says Dr. Peterson. “Both Productive Dentist Academy and Financially Led are dedicated to empowering dentists to live their best lives today while building toward generational wealth.”
For more information about Productive Dentist Academy, visit https://www.productivedentist.com, and for more information about Financially Led, visit https://www.financiallyled.com.
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
About Financially Led
Financially Led (formerly Cash Flow Coach USA), is a pioneering leader in personal finance optimization founded by Dr. Howard Polansky. With a mission to empower individuals and businesses to achieve financial freedom, Financially Led offers a unique approach focused on managing expenses, optimizing cash flow, and strategically leveraging assets. Through a guided system comprised of three fundamental steps, Financially Led helps clients increase their cash flow by debt optimization, enabling them to maintain their lifestyle, achieve their dreams faster, and enjoy greater flexibility in their personal and professional lives. For more information, call 512-608-1020, email info@financiallyled.com, or visit https://www.financiallyled.com.
Benjamin Lund
Productive Dentist Academy
+1 800-757-6077
email us here