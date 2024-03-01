WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act to create 49.45 (3n) and 49.45 (6r) of the statutes; Relating to: supplemental payments to hospitals with avoidable patient days and an enhanced rate to nursing homes for bariatric and extensive wound care under the Medical Assistance program. (FE)
Status: S - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1028
You just read:
SB1028 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-01
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.