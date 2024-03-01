MCPD’s Bilingual Community Resource Fair and Forum Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 29, 2024

The survey on MCPS school culture for parents, guardians, students and staff will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mariela Leon, Hispanic community liaison with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); Captain Jordan Satinsky, director of MCPD’s Community Engagement Division (CED); and Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The show will air on Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The show will begin with a discussion about the upcoming 2024 Community Resource Fair and Forum hosted by MCPD. The event will take place on March 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Long Branch Community Center and will feature tours of the Community Opioid Prevention Education trailer, Narcan training, immigration resources, MCPD recruitment activities, youth entertainment and more.

The second part of the show will highlight the efforts of MCPS to get students, staff, parents and caregivers to participate in a survey aimed at improving teaching and making the schools and district a welcoming place for everyone. The survey focuses on students' perspectives on school culture, engagement and well-being, and aims to help develop opportunities for improvement in teaching and learning practices. The feedback received from the survey will help administrators, staff and district leaders enhance student motivation, participation and academic achievement. The survey is available in multiple languages and all parents and caregivers are encouraged to complete it. Your response is important as it will help MCPS improve teaching practices, create a more welcoming atmosphere and work with families to help all students succeed.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

