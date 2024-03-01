Ultimate Ninjas to Open Milwaukee’s First Dedicated Ninja Play and Training Gym in Oak Creek This March
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Ninjas will introduce an authentic ninja warrior experience and training to the Milwaukee area with the opening of the national franchise’s ninth location now under construction at 400 W Bell Ct in Oak Creek. Ultimate Ninjas is a premier national obstacle course racing facility where kids age three and up and adults of all ages and skill levels can train and play to build confidence and strength, inside and out. Owned by pro ninja Mike “The Stallion” Silenzi, a ten-time American Ninja Warrior veteran, the new facility will help satisfy the increased interest in ninja sports driven by the success of the hit television show and the sport being added to the 2028 Olympics. Managers will include Milwaukee’s own Nathan and Marquez Green, twins who have competed on many seasons of American Ninja Warrior.
The 16,000-square-foot gym is scheduled to open by late March and will offer obstacle course training classes for toddlers and youth, birthday parties, summer and school break camps, open gym, adult fitness classes, and special events. An “Elite Team'' will be offered for boys and girls who are dedicated to more serious training and competitions. Ultimate Ninjas is now accepting reservations for birthday parties and classes at https://ultimateninjas.com/location/oak-creek
“Unlike other ninja gyms that solely focus on entertainment, Ultimate Ninjas is a place where kids and adults can have fun on obstacles or choose to grow advanced ninja skills, improve health and learn valuable life lessons,” said Ultimate Ninjas Franchise Group co-owner and top female American Ninja Warrior competitor Jesse Labreck. Labreck was the first woman to hit the buzzer on Stage 1 and is a six-time Vegas finalist.
Fellow American Ninja Warrior pro ninja, Silenzi, is the franchisee of the new facility and also a co-owner of Ultimate Ninjas Franchise Group. “Unlike traditional sports where you compete against another team, in ninja it’s you against the obstacle, which can nurture a friendly and encouraging environment. Ultimate Ninjas is a place where the local community and surrounding areas can come together for fun and fitness,” said Silenzi.
The Ultimate Ninjas Oak Creek location will feature the nation’s highest-quality, engineered obstacles and agility courses including one of the only 18.5-foot mega curved walls. Other obstacles include the double salmon ladder, ring slider, lache bars, flying squirrel, quintuple steps and many more obstacles for kids, adults and super athletes to try, practice and master. This is the first Ultimate Ninjas location to feature the big dipper, a curved pipe slider track and the second to feature a trampoline and foam pit. Obstacles are changed frequently to add challenge and variety.
A 4,000-square-foot separate area for the gym’s Lil’ Ninjas program features obstacles custom-built for children under age 6. This includes scaled-down versions of the truss, warped walls, climbing wall, monkey bars, trapeze and rings. ULTIFIT fitness classes will eventually be offered for adults and incorporate High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) as well as obstacle course training for beginners through OCR competitors.
A grand opening celebration is being planned for late March where kids will have the opportunity to try the iconic obstacles identical to the hit television show and have the chance to win birthday party and class giveaways.
For more information and updates, follow Ultimate Ninjas Oak Creek on Facebook and Instagram and visit https://ultimateninjas.com/location/oak-creek Contact Oakcreek@ultimateninjas.com or 414-307-4411 with any questions.
ABOUT MIKE SILENZI
Mike “The Stallion” Silenzi is a ten-time American Ninja veteran and seven-time Las Vegas finalist. His first season on the show was season 4, which he competed in while studying at Northern Illinois University where he earned his master’s degree in Physical Therapy. A co-owner of Ultimate Ninjas Franchise Group, Silenzi is also the franchise owner of the new Oak Creek location.
ABOUT MARQUEZ GREEN
Marquez Green is a native of Madison, Wisconsin and graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He became inspired to start his ninja journey after binge watching Sauske Ninja Warrior growing up. He competes as one of the top Obstacle Course Racing athletes in the United States and is a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and three-time semi finalist.
ABOUT NATHAN GREEN
An alumni of Wauwatosa East High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Nathan Green ran cross country and track in high school and at the club level for college. He is a four-time competitor on American Ninja Warrior with three semi-final appearances. He also currently is ranked one of the top obstacle course racers in the United States.
ABOUT ULTIMATE NINJAS
Driven by the success of hit television shows and the sport being approved for the 2028 Olympics, Ultimate Ninjas offers a variety of obstacles and courses identical to the show for kids and adults of every age and skill level to try, practice and ultimately master. Ultimate Ninjas offers open gym, kids obstacle course training classes, birthday parties, Summer and Winter break camps, private events and also ULTIFIT, unique adult fitness classes that incorporate High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) as well as obstacle course training for beginners through OCR competitors. Ultimate Ninjas Franchise Group’s co-owners include top American Ninja Warrior competitors Mike Silenzi and Jesse Labreck. For more information about Ultimate Ninjas, visit https://ultimateninjas.com
# # #
Ultimate Ninjas is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by American Ninja Warrior or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. Any brands and other trademarks referred to above are the property of their respective trademark holders.
Rachel Brown
Rachel Brown
Ultimate Ninja
+1 314-266-7035
rbrown@synergy-pr.com