State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver applauds passage of S.418

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver heralded the passage of S.418, The Read to Succeed Act. This legislation marks a critical milestone and major victory for Superintendent Weaver’s strategic focus on early literacy, a top priority of her first year in office.



“The ability to read fluently is the single greatest academic predictor of success in life. Brain science now clearly tells us what works to improve literacy outcomes for kids. This legislation grounds our efforts in South Carolina in those proven strategies," said Superintendent Weaver. "I applaud the General Assembly, following the leadership of Senator Greg Hembree and Representative Shannon Erickson, for their partnership on this groundbreaking legislation. This strategic refocusing of the Read to Succeed Act will provide new hope for our struggling students, concerned parents, and dedicated teachers.”



With a goal to ensure that every child achieves strong reading proficiency before fourth grade, S.418:

Grounds teaching preparation, licensure, methods, and instructional materials in the proven Science of Reading

Bans the use of harmful three-cueing strategies that teach children to guess rather than sound out words.

Focuses targeted and robust reading interventions on students with learning gaps in the early years, including extending summer learning camp opportunities to first and second grade students at risk of falling behind.

Strengthens and simplifies professional development guidelines for reading instruction and intervention.

Superintendent Weaver concluded, “Today, we made a giant leap towards equipping our educators with the tools they need to be successful and giving every student in South Carolina the priceless gift of reading. I have never been more hopeful for the Palmetto State’s education future.”