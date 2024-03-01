City announces public request process for adult school crossing guard locations

The City of Lawrence is continuing our commitment to prioritizing the safety of children as they travel to and from school. As part of the ongoing Lawrence Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program, we’re dedicated to fostering secure pathways for families, particularly those living around schools and young pedestrians commuting daily.

As part of our commitment to safety, the SRTS working group is requesting public recommendations for adult crossing guard locations for the 2024-2025 school year, per the School Area Traffic Control Policy approved in August of 2021. The criteria for evaluation and placing an adult crossing guard can be found in the School Area Traffic Control Policy.

In addition to reviewing and evaluating public crossing guard requests, the City conducts regular evaluations of existing crossing guard locations at least once every five years to ensure existing locations meet warrants. If a requested location has been evaluated in the previous five years, if will not be reevaluated unless the built environment has changed or specific concerns have developed between the five-year evaluation cycles. A map of current and recently evaluated locations can be found here.

How to request a crossing location for review

New crossing guard locations can be requested by completing the online comment form.

All requests will be reviewed by the SRTS working group. Once data is collected and the locations are evaluated, the SRTS working group will review the results and recommend crossing guard placement.

The City of Lawrence remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring safe routes for our young people. Together, we will continue to evolve and adapt, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our community’s children.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About Lawrence Safe Routes to School Program

The Lawrence Safe Routes to School Program is a collaborative effort between the City of Lawrence, the Lawrence – Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization, Lawrence – Douglas County Public Health, and USD 497. This program focuses on enhancing safety measures for students traveling to and from school, ensuring secure pathways and crossing areas.

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.