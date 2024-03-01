Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child/Rutland barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4000730

TROOPER: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: Offenses occurred within the last approximate year.

LOCATION: Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct With a Child (2 Counts)

ACCUSED: Patrick Angstadt

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 5, 2024, The Vermont State Police were notified by the Vermont Department of Children and Families of a report of a possible sexual assault against a child. On March 1, 2024, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit arrested Patrick Angstadt, 41 years old, from Shrewsbury Vermont for Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child (2 Counts)

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024, at 12:30

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.