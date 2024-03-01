Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child/Rutland barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4000730
TROOPER: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: Offenses occurred within the last approximate year.
LOCATION: Shrewsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct With a Child (2 Counts)
ACCUSED: Patrick Angstadt
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 5, 2024, The Vermont State Police were notified by the Vermont Department of Children and Families of a report of a possible sexual assault against a child. On March 1, 2024, after a lengthy investigation, Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit arrested Patrick Angstadt, 41 years old, from Shrewsbury Vermont for Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child (2 Counts)
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: March 4, 2024, at 12:30
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.