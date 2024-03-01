Hiland Dairy Appoints Curtis Hampsten to Lead Ice Cream and Novelty Division
The industry veteran brings a wealth of experience and passion to the position.SPRINGFIELD , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy announces the appointment of Curtis Hampsten as the General Sales Manager of its ice cream and novelty division. With an impressive career spanning 34 years in the dairy and ice cream industry, Curtis brings a wealth of experience and a passion for delivering joy through ice cream to his new role at Hiland Dairy.
A San Antonio, Texas native, Curtis began his journey in 1990 as a Haagen Dazs Ice Cream route driver. His extensive experience includes 25 years in the ice cream sector and nine years in fluid dairy. Curtis joined Hiland Dairy on May 1, 2015, and has been active in driving the company's success in the Texas markets. Hampsten will lead Hiland’s ice cream and novelty division from the company’s home office in Springfield, Missouri.
In discussing what sets Hiland Dairy Ice Cream apart, Curtis highlighted the company's commitment to exceeding expectations and fostering a strong sense of community within the team. He expressed his love for leading the ice cream division, particularly the opportunity to bring happiness to consumers and the constant pursuit of the next groundbreaking flavor innovation.
One of Curtis's key strengths is his extensive relationships with retailers, which have enhanced distribution channels for Hiland Dairy's ice cream products. These partnerships ensure that Hiland Dairy's delicious and innovative ice cream flavors reach a wider audience, reinforcing the brand's presence in the market.
Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy, expressed his enthusiasm about Curtis's appointment, "Curtis Hampsten's vast experience and profound passion for the dairy industry make him the ideal leader for our Ice Cream Division. His innovative vision and strong retailer relationships are invaluable as we aim to expand our product offerings and continue to delight our customers with quality and creativity."
Curtis also shared his insights on the ice cream industry's trends and growth prospects: "We're witnessing a dynamic shift in consumer preferences, driven by social media trends and a growing demand for innovative and diverse flavor profiles," Curtis stated. He predicts these factors will catalyze the introduction of novel ice cream products, further energizing the market.
Under Curtis's leadership, Hiland Dairy is set to unveil new flavors, beginning with the highly anticipated 'Campfire Delight' in 2024.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
A leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
