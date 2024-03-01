MDC virtual class provides tips to keep Dutch ovens and cast iron cookware in top condition March 4

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Proper care and seasoning of cast iron pans, Dutch ovens, and other cookware can offer a lifetime of service for outdoor cooking. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a virtual program to help outdoor chefs get the most out of their cast iron gear.

The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will hold Cast Iron Care and Maintenance, a free online program, Monday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m. The class is open to all ages.

Cast iron is durable, affordable, and can be used for a variety of cooking techniques, whether preparing meals around a campfire, camp stove, or a kitchen counter. And it has no chemical coating to damage or rub off and can even be used with metal utensils. This program will focus on care and cleaning of cast iron cooking equipment.

Cast iron skillets retain and distribute heat very well, making them excellent for techniques ranging from frying, baking, roasting, to braising. Their ruggedness helps them stand up well to outdoor use.

“Using cast iron is a great way to enjoy outdoor cooking. With proper maintenance the pieces can last for a generation,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

The class will cover how to maintain current cast iron cookware or restore older pieces that have not been used for a long time. This includes methods and materials needed for maintenance, as well as restoring old pieces that may have rusted. The program will also discuss the proper way to season cast iron cookware to protect it from rust, achieve the best performance, and longest possible service.

Cast Iron Care and Maintenance is a free virtual class, but advanced online registration is required by going to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48d. Two days prior to the program, a WebEx link for this program will be sent by email. Attendees should check junk mail folders if no email is received.

