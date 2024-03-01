ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

1 MARCH 2024 at 18.50 EET



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 150,118 own B shares on 1 March 2024

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2024 transferred altogether 150,118 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2021–2023 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 36.4279, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2024. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 5,468,483.49.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 632,855.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.

