Barrasso Applauds Nomination of Lindsay See to FERC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, M.D. (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) released the following statement after the Biden administration announced three nominations for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The nominees are Lindsay See, David Rosner, and Judy Chang. If confirmed by the Senate, they would join Chairman Willie L. Phillips and Commissioner Mark C. Christie to complete the panel.

“Lindsay See is an accomplished appellate lawyer who has advocated for affordable and reliable energy on behalf of American families. Her record shows a strong commitment to the rule of law. She is well positioned to ensure that FERC faithfully adheres to its mission of supporting the abundant supply of American natural gas and electricity. I look forward to her confirmation hearing,” said Senator Barrasso.

“David Rosner has served as a detailee on the Committee for nearly two years and has worked constructively with my staff during that time. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to hearing from him and Judy Chang about their views on FERC’s mission and the issues facing the commission.”