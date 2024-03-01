Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,573 in the last 365 days.

Barrasso Applauds Nomination of Lindsay See to FERC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, M.D. (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) released the following statement after the Biden administration announced three nominations for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The nominees are Lindsay See, David Rosner, and Judy Chang. If confirmed by the Senate, they would join Chairman Willie L. Phillips and Commissioner Mark C. Christie to complete the panel.

“Lindsay See is an accomplished appellate lawyer who has advocated for affordable and reliable energy on behalf of American families. Her record shows a strong commitment to the rule of law. She is well positioned to ensure that FERC faithfully adheres to its mission of supporting the abundant supply of American natural gas and electricity. I look forward to her confirmation hearing,” said Senator Barrasso. 

“David Rosner has served as a detailee on the Committee for nearly two years and has worked constructively with my staff during that time. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to hearing from him and Judy Chang about their views on FERC’s mission and the issues facing the commission.”

You just read:

Barrasso Applauds Nomination of Lindsay See to FERC

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more