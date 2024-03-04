Drug-Free MHC and Partners to Host House Party to Educate Families on Keeping Homes Safe from Drugs
Piedmont Community Services continues to lead the way in creating high impact drug prevention programming in the community.MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug-Free MHC, in collaboration with a coalition of esteemed partners, is thrilled to announce a community house party aimed at educating families on safeguarding their homes against drug misuse. This engaging and informative event will take place on March 16, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
The mission of this initiative is to empower families with knowledge and resources to create drug-free environments and strong protective factors within their households, fostering healthier and safer communities. Through interactive activities, educational materials, and expert-led discussions, attendees will gain valuable insights into prevention strategies and effective measures to protect their loved ones.
Partners joining Drug-Free MHC in this noble endeavor include Piedmont Community Services, Martinsville Police Department, Virginia Department of Health, CHILL, Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, MHC After 3, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge, Henry County Sheriff's Office, ANCHOR, Omega Psi Phi, and the YMCA.
"The collaboration among our esteemed partners underscores our shared commitment to promoting substance use prevention and ensuring the well-being of our community members," remarked Tobie Panos, Lead Community Organizer at Drug-Free MHC. "By coming together for this house party, we aim to equip families with practical tools and knowledge to create safe and supportive environments for their children and loved ones."
The house party will feature a range of activities and resources tailored to address the diverse needs of families, including interactive workshops, informational booths, and opportunities for one-on-one discussions with experts covering a variety of topics. Topics include mental health and well-being, nutrition, substance use, social media safety, problem gaming and gambling, new driver safety, and more. Youth of all ages will have an opportunity to participate in a kids zone sponsored by the CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives) program complete with inflatables and age appropriate educational and creative activities.
"We are excited to engage with families and community members in meaningful conversations about drug prevention and education," said Ricky Walker, Executive Director for ANCHOR Commission. "By working together, we can make a positive impact and build a stronger, healthier community for generations to come."
The event is free and open to the public with free food provided. Families, parents, caregivers, and concerned community members are encouraged to attend and participate in this valuable opportunity to learn, connect, and collaborate for a drug-free future.
Event Details: Date: March 16
Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Avenue, Martinsville, Virginia 24112
For more information about the house party or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tobie Panos at 276-201-2382 or tpanos@piedmontcsb.org.
About Drug-Free MHC: Drug-Free MHC is a collaborative partnership working to build a safe and drug-free community through education, prevention, and networking resources.
