Commission approves €164 million Romanian State aid scheme to support the primary agricultural production in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine

The European Commission has approved an approximately €164 million (RON 815.5 million) Romanian scheme to support the agricultural primary production sector in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, adopted by the Commission on 9 March 2023and amended on 20 November 2023, to support measures in sectors which are key to accelerate the green transition and reduce fuel dependencies.

Under the scheme, the aid will consist in limited amounts of aid in the form of loans interest subsidies. The measure will be open to agricultural producers that are at risk of losing financial liquidity due to the difficulties in the agricultural market provoked by the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In particular, under the Romanian scheme, the aid (i) will not exceed €280,000 per beneficiary; and (ii) will be granted no later than 30 June 2024. The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.

More information on the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine and foster the transition towards a net-zero economy can be found here. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.111915 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.