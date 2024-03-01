Submit Release
Taking stock of the results delivered by the von der Leyen Commission

Today, the European Commission has published an overview of the main results delivered by the College of commissioners since they took office on 1 December 2019. The publication details how the Commission has stayed the course on the six priorities that it set out at the beginning of the mandate, while finding solutions to some of the greatest tests that Europe has ever faced. From tackling a global pandemic to dealing with climate change’s extreme weather events, from responding to Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine to managing the worst energy crisis in decades: This overview shows how this Commission despite the pressures of multiple crises rolled up its sleeves and tackled challenges head-on. It has acted on the concerns of Europeans, it managed to address crucial challenges future generations of Europeans are facing. And on the world stage, this Commission has helped the EU to become stronger and bolder, raising to the task of current geopolitical challenges.

