Classy Grass Unveils New Landscaping and Maintenance Offices at Historic Decatur Location

Classy Grass Services Decatur, IL

Decatur's go-to lawn care and maintenance company Classy Grass Services has moved its headquarters to a historic local property.

DECATUR, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classy Grass, a premier landscaping, lawn care, and full maintenance company in Decatur, Mt. Zion, Forsyth, and the nearby areas, proudly announces its establishment at a historic location in Decatur. Situated at 2855 S Baltimore Ave, this site boasts a rich history as a former ambulance post. With its storied past, the property holds special significance for the company owner Cody Weber, who once served as a paramedic for Decatur Ambulance Service in this precise location.

The new hub serves as a central location for Classy Grass to deliver its wide range of services, including landscaping, hardscape construction, lawn maintenance, hydroseeding, fertilizing, and snow and ice control.

We’re thrilled to call this historic location our new home," said Cody Weber, Owner of Classy Grass Services. "It's an honor to build upon the legacy of this site while bringing new life to its surroundings through our landscaping expertise." He continued: “The universe works in mysterious ways, as I once served as a paramedic right here. Now, I find myself returning to this very location in a different capacity, and it feels like it’s coming full circle”.

About: Established in 2007, Classy Grass has been a trusted provider of landscaping and full lawn maintenance in Decatur, Mt. Zion, and Forsyth. As a family-owned enterprise deeply invested in the local community, the company prioritizes quality products and services, ensuring customer satisfaction with every project. With its membership in the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), Classy Grass Services upholds industry standards while delivering top-tier results that enhance outdoor spaces in the region.

For more information, please visit: www.classygrass.pro/

Cody Weber
Classy Grass Services
+1 217-520-3543
cody@classygrass.pro

