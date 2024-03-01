Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate Women's History Month

Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives (MOWPI) are inviting residents to celebrate Women’s History Month at events happening throughout March.



“Not only during the month of March, but all year long, women are winning for DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Throughout Women’s History Month, we celebrate our progress, we honor our trailblazers, and we also highlight the work we are still doing to make sure that every woman and girl in DC can dream big and then turn those dreams into reality.”



Residents are invited to attend any of the following events to celebrate Women’s History Month:



Good Trouble Revival: Join the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives, in partnership with the Art to Go-Go District, for an event that will allow residents to take a tour of the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Park Service National Historic Site, delight in tea and pastries, and participate in activities such as spoken word, live art and more. The event serves as forum for reflection, as well as a recommitment to advocating for equity, diversity and inclusion.

When: Friday, March 1 @ 1:30 pm

Where: Mary McLeod Bethune Council House (1318 Vermont Avenue, NW)

Register to attend here.

Morning at the Museum: In honor of Women’s History Month, residents can enjoy free admission to the National Museum of Women in the Arts on March 3. Registration is required.

DC Commission for Women Meeting: The DC Commission for Women holds monthly meetings to capture community input and discuss activities pertaining to the status of women in DC. The meeting is open to the public and no registration is required to attend.

International Women’s Day Celebration “Lift Women Now, Elevate the Future”: #BeDowntown on International Women’s Day for a celebration hosted by Hotel Zena that will offer residents empowering conversations, poetry readings, an immersive scavenger hunt, music, and prizes. This year, Hotel Zena is shining a spotlight on the next generation of female leaders and innovators, and the event will bring together women-led organizations that focus on fostering passions and potential for youth.

6th Annual FITDC HerStory 5K: Mayor Bowser is inviting residents to register for the 6th Annual FITDC HerStory 5K. The 5K will start at Freedom Plaza in Downtown DC. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 10:00 a.m. The 5K is free and open to people of all ages and abilities. This year's festivities will also include the first-ever HerStory Kids Dash for children 12 and under. Kids Dash participants will receive a special t-shirt giveaway before taking part in a modified "race" on the 5K route.

When: Saturday, March 9 Registration opens at 9 am and 5K starts at 10 am. There will also be a Kids Dash at 9:30 am, please arrive early to pick up materials.

Where: Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Avenue)

Register at herstory5k.com.

Washington Women of Excellence Awards: Join Mayor Bowser during an awards ceremony to honor influential women who have made significant contributions towards enriching the lives of women and families in DC.

DC Capital Seminar: Grants and Taxes: Join Synbogile Cook from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and Sade Dennis from the US Green Building and Prudential Financial Services for a seminar focused on minority and/or female business owners that will allow them to learn where to find the best tips for applying for grants, how to utilize the tax system to benefit their businesses, and how to increase the diversity of contract awardees and provide folks with the information needed to transform our communities.

When: Wednesday, March 20 @ 6 pm

Where: R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center (2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE)

Register to attend here.

Financially FIT DC Women: Create Steps to Homeownership: Join MOWPI for an informative workshop on how women can save money and prepare for homeownership.

Women’s Herstory Day of Service Community Clean Up: Join MOWPI and the Mayor’s Office of the Clean City to participate in community clean up. A girl scout service unit with over 50 troops has committed to participate.

When: Saturday, March 23 @ 9:30 am

Where: Woody Ward Recreation Center (5100 Southern Avenue, SE)

Register to attend here.

DCPL Author Talk for Women’s History Month: This event will feature a discussion of the memoir Transplant by author Bernardine Watson. The story offers insight into her journey with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, a rare, incurable, kidney disease that primarily affects Black people. The conversation will focus on health, self-advocacy, and the experiences of Black women.

When: Thursday, March 28 @ 7 pm

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street, NW)

Register to attend here.

“DC women have the opportunity to stand up for important causes and embrace necessary, positive change—often through the arts, activism, and more. Recently, DC women have testified before the DC Council as agencies reported for their performance oversight hearings and offered insights during the Mayor's Budget Engagement Forums,” said Natasha Dupee, the Director of the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives. “Women's History Month is a season to continue the momentum of women's advocacy. When you connect with the Mayor's Office on Women's Policy and Initiatives, we will encourage you to ‘Stand for Something!’ and support you with resources in your efforts.”

Learn more about upcoming Women’s History Month events here.

